SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police released surveillance images on Friday in hopes the public can help them identify a robbery suspect.

According to police, the Rockland Trust Bank on Fall River Avenue (Route 6) was held up around 5 p.m. Thursday by a man who passed a note.

No weapon was shown, police said, and the suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build who was wearing a tight-fitting gray shirt, blue jeans, a white baseball hat, glasses and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seekonk police at (508) 336-8123.