Search underway for possible missing man in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are searching a wooded area in North Attleboro for a possible missing man after neighbors said they heard someone yelling for help.

Residents on Brookside Way and Sheldonville Road called 911 Sunday morning of what appeared a man to be yelling for help in the woods nearby. There was also reports of screaming coming from the area Saturday night.

North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, said crews the town’s police and fire department, along with the Bristol County Technical Rescue, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter and K-9, the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency and Cumberland Fire Department are all involved in the search.

Coleman said he was not sure if the screaming was coming from a person, or fisher cats or other wildlife living in the woods.



