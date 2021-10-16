Search to continue for missing man in Taunton River

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The search for a missing man in the Taunton River has been suspended for the evening and will resume Sunday morning.

According to Somerset Fire Chief Jamison Barros, the man is believed to have gone out on a dinghy from the Somerset Yacht Club on Gay Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

He was reported missing late Saturday morning. Officials said the man’s car was still parked in the Yacht Club lot. 12 News was there as it was towed away on Saturday night.

The dinghy was later located during Saturday’s search, but no sign of the boater, according to officials.

#BREAKING Somerset Fire tells me the dinghy the man is believed to have been on was found today during their search but no sight of the man. They believe he was alone. A tow truck is now taking away the man's vehicle @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/GRdTuEi2Tt — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 16, 2021

Somerset Fire activated a task force that included Somerset Police, Somerset Harbor Master, as well as assets from Fall River, Tiverton, Bristol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Massachusetts Environmental Police. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing is also contributing to the search effort.

On Saturday, boats conducted a grid search of the Taunton River from the Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge to the Town of Dighton.

The decision to pause the search for the day came just before six o’clock.

We’ll continue to update this developing news story both online and on-the-air.