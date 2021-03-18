Search to resume for missing endangered man, 73, last seen at Fairhaven park

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is set to continue Thursday morning in Fairhaven for a missing endangered man.

Kenneth Parks, 73, was last seen walking with a group of people at Cushman Park around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday when he got separated, according to police. He was wearing a black puffy down jacket and grey sweatpants.

The search is urgent because Parks, according to police, has autism and is non-verbal. He is approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs around 260 pounds.

Police searched from the ground on Wednesday, with the help of helicopters from above.

Residents were also asked to search their yards and neighborhoods. On social media, people were posting that they saw cars driving slow with their headlights on looking for him.

“He’s probably already confused, so I have been looking as I’ve been driving around and I think it’s wonderful that the community has been,” Andrea Islan said. “I’m praying that he’s found, and found healthy.”

Anyone who knows of Parks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Fairhaven Police Department at (508) 997-7421.

Police say he responds to “Kenny” and will likely come to you while you wait for officers to arrive.

