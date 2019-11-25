Search for crew members continues after boat sinks off Martha’s Vineyard

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Search and rescue crews spent the night combing the waters off Martha’s Vineyard for three fishermen whose vessel capsized and sank Sunday afternoon.
The New Bedford-based Leonardo was operating with a four-man crew when it went down about 24 nautical miles south of the island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the crew members was rescued from a life raft about an hour and a half into the search but three others remained missing as of 8 a.m. Monday.
The Coast Guard tells Eyewitness News the search lasted through the night and will continue until the fishermen are found.
The rescued fisherman was suffering from mild hypothermia but in good condition overall, according to the Coast Guard. They also said the man was not wearing a life jacket when he was found and indicated that the other three weren’t either.
Eyewitness News has a crew in the area and will bring you updates throughout the day both on-air and online.