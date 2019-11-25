Search for crew members continues after boat sinks off Martha’s Vineyard

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Search and rescue crews spent the night combing the waters off Martha’s Vineyard for three fishermen whose vessel capsized and sank Sunday afternoon.

The New Bedford-based Leonardo was operating with a four-man crew when it went down about 24 nautical miles south of the island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the crew members was rescued from a life raft about an hour and a half into the search but three others remained missing as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard tells Eyewitness News the search lasted through the night and will continue until the fishermen are found.

#Update Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod, CGC Cobia, and CGC Escanaba will continue to search overnight for the 3 missing men from F/V Leonardo out of New Bedford, #Massachusetts #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 25, 2019

The rescued fisherman was suffering from mild hypothermia but in good condition overall, according to the Coast Guard. They also said the man was not wearing a life jacket when he was found and indicated that the other three weren’t either.

