FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The search resumed Tuesday morning for a missing Fairhaven woman.

Credit: Fairhaven Police Department

Anapaula Huggins, 43, was last seen Monday walking her dog near Pope Beach on Manhattan Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Her family said the dog was found alone a couple hours later.

Massachusetts State Police said they are focusing their search on the shoreline and water of the Acushnet River, as well as the surrounding area.

First responders were seen out on the water in police boats, on foot with K-9s, and in grassy or wooded areas on ATVs.

Fairhaven police asked residents who live in the area to check their home surveillance footage from 7 a.m. Monday through Tuesday.

Huggins stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has long black hair, and was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on Huggins’ whereabouts is asked to call Fairhaven police at (508) 997-7421.