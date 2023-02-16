FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is calling attention to the case of a Fall River woman who remains missing after 35 years.

Clotilde Arruda Tremblay disappeared in 1988 at the age of 33, according to the DA’s office.

She was born in São Miguel in the Azores, the DA’s office said, and after she came to the United States, she settled in Fall River where many of her family members lived.

Arruda Tremblay worked as a machine operator at F&F Braid Company, located on Pearce Street near her home.

In 1980, she married Robert Tremblay and they had a child together. Eight years later, he claimed she left him for another man, however, the DA’s office said there is no evidence he ever reported her missing.

The DA’s office said there has been no trace of Arruda Tremblay since that time and her family members deny the idea she would voluntarily run off with another man. Her family told the DA’s office she was extremely close to her daughter and leaving her behind “is not possible.”

A neighbor also described Arruda Tremblay as a “loving mother who was inseparable from her daughter.”

Due to the circumstances surrounding Arruda Tremblay’s disappearance, her family and her neighbor believe something happened to her.

The DA’s office said their efforts to find her have been unsuccessful and her disappearance is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. AnnMarie Robertson of the Massachusetts State Police at (508) 961-1918 or Lt. John MacDonald of the Fall River Police Department at (508) 324-2796 ext. 253.

Portuguese-speaking callers can call Fall River Detective Luis Vertentes at (508) 324-2796, ext. 260.