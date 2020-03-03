Closings & Delays
Search continues for Fall River woman reported missing last March

SE Mass

Missing Fall River woman Lisa Hazard

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River say they’re still searching for a woman who was reported missing more than a year ago.

According to police, Lisa Hazard told her family and friends she was going to a rehab facility on March 5, 2019, but did not specify which facility. She has not been seen nor heard from since.

Hazard, 29, stands 5-foot-9 and has a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right wrist. Police say she was last seen wearing black sweatpants and brown boots.

Hazard’s family lives in Fall River but she’s known to frequent New Bedford and Taunton, according to police.

Anyone with information on Hazard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511, Detective Sarah Reis at (508) 324-2796, or leave an anonymous tip at (508) 672-8477.

