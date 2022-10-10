NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been 41 years since Robin Shea’s body was found on the side of the road in Norton, and detectives are still searching for the man accused of cutting her life short.

Andrew P. Dabbs, also known as Peter Dabbs, has been on the run since Oct. 10, 1981, when investigators believe he shot his then-girlfriend in the chest as the couple was driving along Route 123.

Detectives said Dabbs then pushed the 20-year-old’s body out of the car and onto the side of the road, where she was later found by a passing motorist.

Dabbs, who would now be 79 years old, was indicted for murder in November 1981 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Nearly a year later, another arrest warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

While it’s unknown whether Dabbs is still alive, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to anyone with information on his whereabouts.

The FBI released an age-progressed image of Dabbs last year in hopes of generating new leads.

Dabbs’ last known address is in Derry, New Hampshire, though investigators believe he has ties to Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Indiana and Colorado.

The FBI said at the time, Dabbs worked as an auto mechanic and was known to use drugs. He stood about 5-foot-10, weighed around 180 pounds and had brown eyes, a mole on the right side of his nose, a scar on his arm and skin grafts on his leg from a burn.

Dabbs is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Dabbs is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online.