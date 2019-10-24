Sgt. Sean Gannon Memorial Playground set to be unveiled

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion and opening of a playground named in honor of fallen Yarmouth police K-9 officer Sgt. Sean Gannon is scheduled Thursday morning.

The playground was named in honor of Sgt. Gannon, who was shot-and-killed in the line of duty while executing a search warrant in April 2018.

The New Bedford native grew up across the street from Campbell Elementary School and he used to play there when he was a kid, according to New Bedford City Councilor Ian Abreu.

In May 2018, the New Bedford School Committee voted to honor Sgt. Gannon by naming the new playground at Campbell in his honor.

The school’s PTO and Playground Committee has been in the process of raising funds to support the construction of the playground since 2018.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.