BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a school bus and an SUV collided Thursday afternoon in Blackstone.

The crash happened at the intersection of Main and Mendon streets.

Blackstone-Millville Regional School District Superintendent Jason DeFalco said the bus was carrying elementary school students at the time.

“While the situation was jarring, all students involved are OK,” DeFalco said in a statement.

The students were cared for by first responders and school staff while waiting for their parents to pick them up, according to DeFalco.

“We are so grateful that our students are safe and for all of the support our community showed during this difficult time,” he added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.