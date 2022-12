A school bus got stuck in a sinkhole on New Boston Road in Fall River. (Photo: Justin White/WPRI-TV)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River school bus got caught in a sinkhole that opened up Friday morning on New Boston Road.

There were reports of a water main break on the same roadway a short time beforehand.

Fall River Superintendent Maria Pontes told 12 News there were some students on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

A school bus got stuck in a sinkhole on New Boston Road in Fall River. (Photo: Justin White/WPRI-TV)

A school bus got stuck in a sinkhole on New Boston Road in Fall River. (Photo: Justin White/WPRI-TV)

A school bus got stuck in a sinkhole on New Boston Road in Fall River. (Photo: Justin White/WPRI-TV)

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.