FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car and a school bus were involved in a crash Thursday morning in Fall River.

Police said the sedan collided with the bus around 7:30 a.m. on Canal Street, then hit a parked vehicle before rolling over on its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

According to police, the school bus had nine students on board along with the driver and two adult monitors. Several students complained of headaches, police said, but no one was seriously injured.

The students’ parents were notified of the incident. Transportation officials from the school district responded to the scene to help transport the children to school.

Police said they’re reviewing camera footage from the bus and speaking with eyewitnesses to determine the cause of the crash.