Deer hits school bus in Dartmouth; driver, students hurt

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth Police are investigating after a deer hit a school bus Tuesday morning.

Detective Kyle Costa says just after 7 a.m. in the area of 494 Chase Road, a deer went through the windshield of the school bus.

As a result, Costa says the driver and four students have minor injuries. They were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

The bus was transported to Tremblay’s Bus Company in New Bedford, where the deer will be removed from the bus.

Photo Courtesy: Gillian Pacheco

Dartmouth Police say its traffic division is investigating the crash.

An Eyewitness News crew is on scene. Check back for updates to this developing story.