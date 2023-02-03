NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Scaffolding set up outside a building in North Attleboro came crashing down during the stormy weather Friday night.

A pile of mangled metal was left on South Washington Street as strong winds swept through the area.

What was once scaffolding set up outside this building on South Washington Street in North Attleboro is now a pile of mangled metal. The scaffolding came crashing down tonight, as gusty winds sweep through the area. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/SQ9nblK2HB — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) February 4, 2023

The North Attleboro Fire Department told 12 News the scaffolding came loose after the heavy winds caused the safety attachments to break off.

Crews responded to the scene after a caller reported seeing debris falling from the building, fire officials said. About 15 minutes after they arrived, the scaffolding collapsed.

A street light was also damaged in the collapse, according to fire officials, but no one was injured.

The department said crews will be working Friday night to clear the debris from the side of the roadway.