FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Saint Michael’s Parish in Fall River celebrates faith and Portuguese heritage with its annual feast.

In the Catholic Church, September 29 is the feast day of St. Michael and the angels.

Father Jay Mello of St. Michael’s & St. Joseph’s Parishes said they hold their three-day feast in the summer, because it’s easier for families whose kids are in school in the fall.

From Friday night through Sunday, Saint Michael’s Parish on Essex Street came alive with music, a dunk tank, entertainment, activities, and traditional Portuguese foods.

12 News was there Sunday morning as volunteers lined the street with colorful woodchips and flowers ahead of the procession through the neighborhood.

The procession features decorated statues and children dressed as angels and saints.

“It’s great to have a lot of parishioners coming out to help. You see a lot of volunteers who have been here the last couple of weeks setting up booths in the school yard. So it’s just been a great week,” said Father Jay Mello, “Thanks be to God we’ve got beautfiul weather today.”

Father Jay said Saturday night’s festivities were cut short due to the rain.

The event wraps up at 8 p.m. Sunday.