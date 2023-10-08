DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two sailors were pulled to safety in Dartmouth on Sunday after reports their sailboat capsized offshore.

Crews responded to the water off the coast of Gooseberry Island and found one person hanging on to the boat and a second person adrift was not seen.

After rescuing the first sailor, officials began searching the water and found them a quarter of a mile away.

Both sailors were transported to Pandanaram Harbort where they were given a medical evaluation and were released.