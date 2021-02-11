Safety measures being added to Veterans Memorial Bridge following crashes on off-ramp

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Drivers may notice some new changes to the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which spans the Taunton River, connecting Somerset to Fall River.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has reportedly been adding some safety measures following two crashes in a six-month span. Two motorcyclists crashed while heading over the bridge and onto the off-ramp headed toward Fall River.

According to the Herald News, MassDOT has added a big yellow speed limit sign to remind drivers the speed limit is 30 miles per hour, and that there’s a dangerous curve. 12 News cameras confirmed the new sign was up early Thursday morning.

The report also says they added new yellow reflective strips along the curve so drivers can see the barriers better.

Last June, police say a motorcyclist was driving on the off-ramp when he crashed into the side barrier and flew over it into the shallow part of the river just below. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and survived.

In November last year, a similar incident occurred, but unfortunately ended with the motorcyclist’s death. The body of Gary Amaral was found in the water the next day.

The Herald News also says there are plans to add higher fencing in the area.