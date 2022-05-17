SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has agreed to drop his lawsuit against a Somerset cannabis dispensary.

Baron Cohen filed a lawsuit against Solar Therapeutics Inc. last summer for using his character Borat on a billboard without his permission, according to court documents. He was seeking $9 million in damages.

The billboard shows Baron Cohen posing as Borat to promote the company with the phrase, “It’s nice!” a reference to one of his character’s popular catchphrases, as well as, “Happy 4/20!”

The lawsuit claimed that Baron Cohen would never help advertise cannabis because he “does not believe it is a healthy choice.”

It was dismissed without prejudice on Tuesday, meaning Baron Cohen can’t take further legal action against the company.