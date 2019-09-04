Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Attleboro abruptly closes

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Another local Ruby Tuesday restaurant has closed, apparently for good.

The Washington Street restaurant in Attleboro now has a sign on its door which reads, “this Ruby Tuesday location is closed. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused you and look forward to serving you in one of our other restaurants soon.”

It’s unclear why the location is shut down.

Three other locations in Southern New England were closed in similar fashion about a year ago, including ones in Johnston, Swansea and East Greenwich.

Locations in Wrentham and Taunton remain open, according to the company’s website.