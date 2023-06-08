TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The right travel lane of Route 24 North will be temporarily closed so the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) can knock down a bridge.

The work is scheduled to take place between 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, MassDOT said, with the lane closure happening around 9 p.m. between Exit 16 and the Hart Street overpass in Taunton.

Crews will be demolishing the bridge located just north of the Route 140 on-ramp, according to MassDOT.

The agency warned drivers to expect delays and urged them to use caution and reduce their speed through the work zone. MassDOT also said area residents may notice elevated noise levels during the demolition.