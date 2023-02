NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A section of Route 18 in New Bedford is currently closed for emergency inspection after the bridge was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said the bridge strike happened at the Route 6 overpass bridge near Elm Street.

All northbound lanes are being detoured around the bridge. Drivers are urged to reduce speed and use caution through the affected area.