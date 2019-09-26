Roofer dies after ladder hits power lines

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man died following a workplace accident outside a home on Stackhouse Street.

Milton Nunez, 31, was picking up for the day with several other roof workers on Monday when the ladder he was holding came into contact with electrical wires, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

First responders rendered aid to Nunez and were able to get a pulse before he was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, the DA’s office said. He was then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning.