Breaking News
CBS News Coverage: Whistleblower Complaint Released // Acting Director of National Intelligence Testifies Before Congress
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate

Roofer dies after ladder hits power lines

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance_342253

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man died following a workplace accident outside a home on Stackhouse Street.

Milton Nunez, 31, was picking up for the day with several other roof workers on Monday when the ladder he was holding came into contact with electrical wires, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

First responders rendered aid to Nunez and were able to get a pulse before he was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, the DA’s office said. He was then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams