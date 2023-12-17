TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police are investigating a rollover accident that happened Saturday night.

Police were called to Fremont Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the driver of a white pickup truck struck another unoccupied pickup truck that was parked on the side of the road.

The impacted of the crash caused the driver of truck to flip the vehicle on its side.

First responders were able to pull the man out of the truck through the windshield before he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Right now, the cause of the crash is under investigation.