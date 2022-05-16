FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A low-speed collision between a freight train and a fallen log caused approximately 300 gallons of fuel to spill onto the tracks Monday evening, according to Fall River Police Captain Barden Castro.

Officers were called to the tracks near North Main and Clark streets around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a derailed train carrying “hazardous cargo.”

When the officers arrived, Castro said they found an upright train that had been derailed.

After speaking with the train crew, the officers learned the train had collided with a log that was on the tracks.

The impact forced the train off the tracks and punctured its 1,800-gallon diesel fuel tank, according to Castro.

Castro said the trains cargo remained intact and no one was injured. The city has called in an environmental clean-up company to address the fuel spill.

“The environmental impact of the spilled diesel fuel is the primary concern at this point,” Castro said.

Castro said right now, crews are in the process of emptying the fuel tank. Once that’s done, he said they will be working to get the train back on track.