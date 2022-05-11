FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of National Foster Care Month.

The New England Patriots Foundation, alongside members of Bob’s Discount Furniture, Wonderfund and the Old Colony YMCA, gifted a home makeover to a youth residence in Fall River.

The ceremony included a tour of the renovated building to highlight how the changes will positively impact those who live there.

“I want to thank all the partners here … for their great effort and also recognize how special these young people are to us,” Kraft said.

Kraft was accompanied by Patriots Malcolm Butler, Ty Montgomery and Kendrick Bourne.