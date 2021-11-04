Robbery suspect charged in Fall River convenience store murder

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man already in custody for a robbery at a convenience store is now facing charges in a deadly shooting at a different store less than 24 hours later.

Nelson F. Coelho, 37, has been charged with the murder of Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, along with attempted armed and masked robbery and carrying an illegal firearm, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Fall River police said a customer walked into the Stop N Save on the night of Oct. 18 and found Mahaseth covered in blood on the floor. He later died at the hospital.

Coelho was arrested last week in connection with an armed robbery on Oct. 17 at the 7 Days Food Mart, which is just blocks away from the Stop N Save.

At the time, police said they were investigating whether the two crimes were connected.

Coelho was charged with armed and masked robbery and two counts each of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and trespassing in the 7 Days Food Mart robbery. The DA’s office said he was due in court Thursday for a dangerousness hearing in that case, but that will no longer be held due to the murder charge.

Coelho will be arraigned on the new charges Thursday if a defense attorney qualified to handle murder cases is available, according to the DA’s office.