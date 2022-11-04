TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will soon be setting up detours and lane closures so crews can demolish a portion of the Route 24 bridge over Route 140 in Taunton.

From the night of Sunday, Nov. 6, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 11, traffic will be detoured between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting. MassDOT said the right travel lane of Route 24 will be closed between Exits 17 and 20. Route 140 northbound and southbound will be detoured at the Route 24 intersection:

Route 140 North Detour:

Take Exit 20A to Route 24 northbound

Follow to Exit 20B (Route 44 westbound)

Take on-ramp to Route 24 southbound

Take Exit 17 to Route 140 northbound

Route 140 South Detour:

Take on-ramp to Route 24 southbound

Follow to Exit 16 (Padelford Street)

Take a left onto Padelford Street

Take on-ramp to Route 24 northbound

Take Exit 17A to Route 140 southbound

Additional work will be conducted on Routes 24 and 140 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays until June 2027, according to MassDOT. The Route 140 work will be focused on the area between Routes 44 and 79.

Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution and expect travel delays through these construction zones.