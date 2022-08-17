FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Anyone planning to be in Fall River in the coming days may come upon some detours as the Great Holy Ghost Feast gets underway.

Fall River police put out a notice Wednesday regarding road closures and parking for the event.

Bradford Avenue and Middle Street will be closed to traffic between South Main Street and Broadway at the following times:

Thursday, Aug. 25: 5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26: 5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Since there will be an increase in foot traffic, police urged drivers to use extra caution in the area.

For those who live nearby, special parking permits are being issued by police. The permits will be valid from Thursday through Sunday for the following addresses:

Bradford Ave. (#380 – #651)

Middle St. (#517 – #685)

Eagle St. (#289 – #303)

Fountain St. (#311 – #358)

Mulberry St. (#358 – #384)

Division St. (#369, #381, #451, and #509)

Police say the permits will be distributed on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fall River Police Department Mobile Command Post at upper Kennedy Park. Residents must bring their current motor vehicle registrations to be issued a permit, which will only be given to registrations that reflect an address listed above.