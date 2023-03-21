SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman was sentenced after being convicted of abusing a 16-month-old child, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.

Jobe Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a child causing serious bodily injury, permitting injury to a child, reckless endangerment of a child, and assault and battery.

Police responded to a Warwick motel in January 2019 and found three children between the ages of 16 months to 14 years had been left alone. Their parents had been involved in a car crash on their way back to the motel.

When officials took custody of the children, they discovered the youngest to have injuries consistent with possible abuse.

The two older children told investigators they had witnessed Robinson abuse the child while they were staying in a different motel in Seekonk in late 2018.

Robinson will serve between two to four years in prison and five years of supervised probation. She is also banned from contacting the children.

“It is extremely sad and disturbing that a mother would do this to a defenseless toddler who relied on the defendant for care and protection,” Robinson said. “My heart goes out to the child.”