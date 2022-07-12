ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Coventry man will spend up to 15 years behind bars after engaging in a gunfight with officers who were responding to reports of an armed man inside an Attleboro church, according to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Eric Lindsey, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of armed assault with intent to murder, breaking and entering and several gun charges.

Prosecutors said Lindsey exchanged gunfire with Attleboro police officers back in August 2018 after he was spotted by a pastor inside the Assembly of God church on Newport Avenue.

Lindsey opened fire on the officers outside the church, according to prosecutors. It wasn’t until the officer shot Lindsey that he was subdued and transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Coventry police investigated Lindsey immediately after the incident. Investigators said he was well-known to the department, having been arrested before for violent altercations.

“The police put their lives on the line everyday responding to situations that can quickly turn violent and deadly,” Quinn said. “This defendant clearly had no regard for their lives and needs to be kept off the streets for a long time. The officers should be commended for quickly saving the defendant’s life, even after being fired upon by him.”

Lindsey was sentenced to serve between 12 and 15 years in prison, followed by five years of probation.