FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man will spend five to seven years in state prison for robbing a Fall River store.

Randy Audet, 59, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Audet was on probation for a previous robbery when he held up a convenience store on Stafford Road on the afternoon of May 29, 2021.

The two women working behind the counter told police a man entered the store and yelled, “lottery, money, lottery, money,” while pointing at the lottery machine and making it appear as though he had a gun under his sweatshirt.

One of the workers put a handful of dollar bills on the counter then chased the suspect out of the store with a bat after he grabbed the cash, according to police. The woman smashed the suspect’s driver’s side window, police said, then pulled the mask off his face, causing him to throw the money at her and drive off.

Police soon located the suspect vehicle at a home down the road in Tiverton and arrested Audet.

“This defendant committed another armed robbery while on release for the same type of crime,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “He clearly needs to be kept off the street to protect the public and the local small business community.”