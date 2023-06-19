NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Johnston man was arrested last week for reportedly selling drugs out of his car in New Bedford, according to police.

Investigators received a tip last Thursday that someone was selling fentanyl out of a car with a Rhode Island license plate.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later and pulled it over near the intersection of County and Union streets.

While searching the car, police said the officers found nearly 50 grams of fentanyl, as well as a cutting agent often used for street sales.

The driver, identified by police as 29-year-old Elison Luis Marinez Jean, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking fentanyl in excess of 36 grams.