Fire at Sid Wainer & Son under investigation; $5,000 reward offered

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire officials in New Bedford are investigating whether a fire at Sid Wainer & Son Food Distribution Company back in March was set intentionally or not.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of March 24 on the loading dock of Sid Wainer & Son and involved a number of the company’s tractor-trailers.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering up to $5,000 for information that helps determine the cause, regardless of if it was intentional or not.

Anyone who believes they have information that will help the investigation is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.