ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The daughter of a retired New England Revolution player died following a boating incident in South Carolina that sent her and eight others overboard Wednesday, 12 News has learned.

Olivia Knighton, 11, was critically wounded by the boat’s propeller after she was thrown into the water, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The incident happened on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River. The DNR said there were 12 people onboard the 23-foot boat, including Knighton, when it was “…rocked by a large wake caused by another boat.”

None of the others who were thrown overboard were injured. Knighton was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to the DNR.

Knighton is the daughter of former goalie Revolution goalie Brad Knighton, who announced her death on social media Thursday afternoon.

“There are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorrow in this moment,” Knighton wrote. “Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter.”

“We are still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly,” he continued. “Somehow, we will get through this together as a family.”

In a statement, the Revolution assured that the team would support the Knightons “…in every way possible.”

“Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her life, bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit,” the statement reads. “Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts.”

Knighton was a student at Coelho Middle School in Attleboro, according to principal Andrew Boles.

“Olivia was all around a wonderful student,” Boles said.

Boles described Knighton as being “a happy kid” who loved to play soccer and was interested in the arts.

The middle school will make grief counselors available to students, faculty and staff Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.