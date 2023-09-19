ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After intense flash flooding last week, the city of Attleboro is reminding residents to sign up for federal disaster assistance before the deadline.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has launched an effort where residents can fill out an online survey to see if they qualify for help.

The data collected from the online survey will also ultimately help determine if the city is eligible for federal programs from Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Residents have until Sept. 29 to apply.