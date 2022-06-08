PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a fire at a condominium complex in Plainville, Massachusetts, late Tuesday night.

Crews responding to a report of a mulch fire on Messenger Street around 11:45 p.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from two units of the complex.

All residents from all ten units were able to safely make it out of the building, according to Fire Chief Richard Ball.

Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack until they were able to go inside, but were eventually forced back out by the fire and had to continue fighting the flames from outside, Ball said.

“The fire was inside the wall and void space inside the building,” he explained. “It went quickly to a second alarm, third alarm, and fourth alarm for manpower, fire got into all the vacant void spaces inside.”

No injuries were reported but the owner of the building was transported from the scene for stress-related injuries.

The fire was under control by 1 a.m. but crews are still on scene to make sure they didn’t miss any flames burning inside.

Two of the units were heavily damaged by the fire but the residents of all 10 units are displaced due to electrical damage. The Red Cross has been called in to assist those families.

Investigators will arrive at some point Wednesday morning to try and determine how long the fire was burning inside the fire.

Plainville firefighters got help from at least 12 neighboring towns including Walpole, Franklin, and Cumberland.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.