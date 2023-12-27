SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The New York man accused of causing a crash that killed a 15-year-old boy and his grandfather on Christmas night admitted to driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Adam Gauthier, 41, formerly of Somerset, was arrested Monday night and is facing a number of charges, including two counts of manslaughter while operating under the influence.

Police said Gauthier was driving drunk on the wrong side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge when he crashed into an oncoming car.

The crash killed 73-year-old Floriano Arruda and his grandson, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda. Floriano Arruda’s 68-year-old wife was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police report states Gauthier was leaning up against the side of his crashed car as Floriano and Jacoby Arruda were being treated by first responders.

Gauthier told troopers he “did not know” what happened, but admitted to driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to the report. He explained that he entered the highway via an off-ramp and was trying to cross over the median barrier and onto the right side.

The police report notes that Gauthier told troopers he had “a couple glasses of wine” while attending a family party in Somerset prior to the crash.

Gauthier repeatedly failed field sobriety tests, according to the report. He allegedly lost his balance several times and fell onto his back during one of the tests.

The report states Gauthier also failed to say the alphabet correctly, couldn’t count backwards and didn’t understand what the troopers were asking of him during certain test.

Troopers conducting the field sobriety tests noted that Gauthier’s speech was “extremely delayed and slow” and his breath smelled heavily of alcohol each time he spoke.

Gauthier was taken to the Ash Street Jail, where he complained of leg pain from falling during the field sobriety tests, according to the report. He was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for “suspected injuries.”

Gauthier was arraigned Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III described the deadly crash as a “terrible tragedy.”

“My heart grieves for the victims and their family for their terrible loss,” Quinn said.

The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District confirmed Jacoby Arruda was a former student and had recently moved away.

“Jacoby will be remembered as someone who revered the grandparents who raised him,” Superintendent Bill Runey said in a letter sent Tuesday night. “He was always quick-witted and loved to make other laugh.”

Runey said the district will be providing support to students and staff once schools reopen on Jan. 2.