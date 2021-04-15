Report: New Bedford police targeting young Black residents in lower-income neighborhoods

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A new report claims that the New Bedford Police Department is “over-policing” in lower-income communities and disproportionately reporting incidents of young people of color in a white-majority city.

The report is by the non-profit independent organization, “Citizens for Juvenile Justice,” which is based in Boston.

The organization said their findings were based on data provided to them by New Bedford Police from January 2015 to June 2020.

The data looks at over 2,200 police incident reports involving nearly 5,000 individuals.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell says the city will review the report and take action if necessary.

