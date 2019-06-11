Report: Accused Taunton arsonist arraigned 160 times

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The man accused of setting five fires in Taunton over the span of two hours has had over 100 arraignments in Massachusetts, Eyewitness News has learned.

According to new court records revealed after his arraignment, Derek Lindsay has been arraigned 160 times as an adult and eight times as a juvenile.

Police believe Lindsay was responsible for five fires between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. last Wednesday into Thursday.

All five fires were quickly knocked down, police said, and no injuries were reported.

The first fire began inside of a truck on Weir Street.

An hour after crews knocked down that fire, another was reported at a business on the same street, which has several apartments above it. Due to fire damage in that building, four residents in two apartments were displaced.

Just moments after that fire was put out, crews responded to an abandoned home next door for reports of a fire, followed by a fourth fire just feet away from that building.

Finally, crews were dispatched to a home on Leonard Court, located behind the Taunton Police Department.

The court records indicate officials tied Lindsay to the arsons through surveillance video. It said one video, “shows Lindsay walk to the rear of 29 Leonard Court and then there is a flash of light when the fire is started.”

One of the other cameras to witness Lindsay’s movements, according to the report, is a Taunton Police Department camera attached to their building.

“Good old fashioned police work,” Lt. Eric Nichols said of the arrest. “Our detective division worked tirelessly on this since over the weekend, putting together different timelines.”