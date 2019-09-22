Rep. Joe Kennedy meets with supporters in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A day after announcing his plan to challenge Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Rep. Joseph Kennedy III continued his tour of Massachusetts.
On Sunday, the congressman met with union workers along the waterfront in New Bedford to talk about offshore wind and its impact on local jobs.
While there, Kennedy explained his motivation for challenging Markey, as well as what he believes sets the two Democrats apart.
Markey already faces two lesser-known candidates: Shannon Liss-Riordan, a workers’ rights lawyer, and Steve Pemberton, a former senior executive at Walgreens.