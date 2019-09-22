Rep. Joe Kennedy meets with supporters in New Bedford

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A day after announcing his plan to challenge Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey, Rep. Joseph Kennedy III continued his tour of Massachusetts.

On Sunday, the congressman met with union workers along the waterfront in New Bedford to talk about offshore wind and its impact on local jobs.

While there, Kennedy explained his motivation for challenging Markey, as well as what he believes sets the two Democrats apart.

Markey already faces two lesser-known candidates: Shannon Liss-Riordan, a workers’ rights lawyer, and Steve Pemberton, a former senior executive at Walgreens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

Live Cams