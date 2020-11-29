Relief fund set up for 27 people displaced on Thanksgiving day fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of New Bedford, along with several community partners, have created a relief fund for the families displaced by the Thanksgiving day fire on Washburn St.

All 27 people who were affected will received 100% of the donations.

First Citizens’ Credit Union has already donated $13,500 to the cause.

Organizers say this is an unimaginable blow to these families and they knew they had to help.

“There were alot of people that came together and one of the things that of course started to come up was ‘How are we going to replace a lot of this?'” said David Lima, Executive Minister Inter-Church Council of Greater New Bedford. “These folks had nothing, this is not people that had alot of resources or anything else.”

If you would like to help, there are several ways you can donate.

You can head to any branch of First Citizens Federal Credit Union.

If you’re writing a check, make it out to the “Washburn Fire Victims Fund.”

Or mail it to Inter-Church Council at 128 Union Street, suite 100, in New Bedford.

You can also donate online here