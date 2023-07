REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are working to put out a garbage truck fire in Rehoboth.

Dean Street is currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

Members of the Rehoboth and Norton fire departments responded.

No word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

Courtesy: Rehoboth Fire Department

