REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A 30-year-old Rehoboth man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Frank was driving his pickup truck on Pine Street in the area of Walker Street around midnight Monday when, for reasons unknown, he left the roadway and struck a tree, the DA’s office said.

Officers were called to the scene through the truck’s emergency onboard crash detection system.

First responders immediately began CPR and rushed Frank to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.