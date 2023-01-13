REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man convicted of raping his friend’s sister more than two years ago will spend up to 10 years behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Trevor Breckenridge, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child.

Prosecutors said Breckenridge, who was friends with the victim’s older brother, raped the 14-year-old girl in June 2020.

“[Breckenridge] took advantage of his position of trust to violently assault the victim,” Quinn said. “He needs to be kept off the streets to protect female victims and society.”

Breckenridge posted bail following his arraignment, but was later arrested for indecent assault and batter on a person over the age of 14, according to prosecutors. The victim told detectives that Breckenridge had groped her.

Breckenridge was sentenced to serve between seven and 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. He must also register as a sex offender once he’s released.