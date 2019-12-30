Rehoboth man, 74, named as victim of deadly Route 44 crash

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators believe a Rehoboth man may have suffered a medical emergency just prior to a head-on crash that claimed his life last week.

The man was identified Monday by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office as William G. Spreyer, 74.

The DA’s office says Spreyer died at Rhode Island Hospital on Friday, several hours after the crash on Route 44.

The preliminary investigation showed Spreyer was traveling westbound when at about 7:45 a.m. he veered into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming SUV. It appeared as though a medical issue may have been what caused Spreyer to leave his lane of travel, according to the DA’s office.

Spreyer’s 72-year-old wife suffered serious injuries in the crash while the driver of the SUV, a Rhode Island woman, suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The DA’s office said the crash remains under investigation but at this time, no foul play is suspected.