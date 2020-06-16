Rehoboth crash involving RIDOT vehicle injures 5, including toddler

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a three-car crash in Rehoboth that sent four people and a toddler to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Rehoboth Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and Barney Avenue around noon, when a GMC Sierra pickup truck and Hyundai Santa Fe collided.

Investigators believe the driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 6 and Old Providence Road, and the driver of the GMC Sierra pickup truck was unable to avoid colliding with it.

The collision caused the Hyundai to spin and roll onto its side. Police said the Hyundai then slid into a Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) vehicle, which was stopped at a stop sign on Barney Road.

Police said the two women inside the Hyundai, along with the drivers of the other two vehicles, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. A 23-month-old boy that was also inside the Hyundai was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for RIDOT tells Eyewitness News that the employee involved in the crash is an out-of-state construction inspector.

Police said due to the injuries of the people inside the Hyundai, Massachusetts State Police’s reconstruction team is investigating the cause of the crash.