Rehoboth country club offering $2.5K reward for information on vandals

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information regarding vandals whose golf cart joy ride caused significant damage to both the carts and the greens.

The Hillside Country Club discovered the damage Saturday morning and reported the vandalism to police.

Surveillance footage shows a suspicious vehicle pulling into the club’s parking lot early in the morning, according to police. Two male and two female suspects got out and were able to gain access to three golf carts stored on the property and drove them around.

Eight batteries were also stolen from a utility vehicle parked on the property, police added.

The damage and total loss from the incident is estimated to be several thousand dollars. The Hillside Country Club is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has additional information can contact Det. Paul McGovern at (508) 252-3722 ext. 1135.