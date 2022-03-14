REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Anawan Brewing continues to pick up the pieces after its Rehoboth facility was destroyed in a fire last month.

On Monday, the company posted an update on social media detailing where things stand for them.

While the brewery’s future remains unclear, the owners started by thanking everyone who’s stepped up to help them since the fire.

“The outpouring of support, fundraising, and kind words has been beyond humbling, to say the least,” they wrote. “We are forever grateful for everyone who has helped us recently.”

The brewery is now working to refund all unused gift cards bought in the past year. Purchasers of unused gift cards will see a credit from the brewery on their credit card statements, they said.

The brewery also said it’s issuing refunds on all club memberships purchased through their Indiegogo campaigns. They’re reaching out to anyone who signed up for a Barn Raisers Membership, Mug Club Membership, Growler Club Membership or Brew Your Own Beer Party/Membership to let them know how to request a refund.

“Please bear with us as we get everything together to make this happen as smooth as possible,” the brewery wrote. “Both of these decisions haven’t been easy for us but we believe in doing what is right at ABC (Anawan Brewing Company) and since the future is uncertain for us at the moment, we believe these refunds are a step in the right direction.”