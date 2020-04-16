Razor-wielding man holds up Somerset store

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Cumberland Farms with a weapon early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the store on Grand Army of the Republic Highway (Route 6) near Brayton Point Road at about 12:50 a.m.

The suspect had entered the store and walked up to the counter with items, the clerk told police.

The man then showed what the clerk believed was a razor and demanded money.

Once getting cash, the suspect ran out and was last seen going toward Lepes Road, one block up from the highway.

The clerk wasn’t hurt, according to police.

The suspect appeared to be in his 40s, had a goatee, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerset Police at (508) 679-2138.